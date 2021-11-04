ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 04 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 3, 2021).

==========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================
Member                           Company                           Turnover          Rates
Name                                                              of Shares
==========================================================================================
Adam Sec.                        Amreli Steels Ltd.                   6,500          49.38
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             6,500          49.38
Alfalah Sec.                     Biafo Ind.                          11,761         108.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            11,761         108.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani              Century Paper                       20,700          89.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            20,700          89.50
Alfalah Sec.                     Colony Textile Mills                66,000           5.25
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            66,000           5.25
Alfalah Sec.                     Crescent Textile                    50,000          23.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            50,000          23.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani              First National Equity               10,000           9.80
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000           9.80
BMA Capital                      Habib Bank Ltd.                     35,485         125.26
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            35,485         125.26
Next Capital                     K-Electric Limited                  15,000           3.50
Alfalah Sec.                                                      1,150,000           3.55
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,165,000           3.55
Alfalah Sec.                     Loads Limited                      100,000          16.10
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           100,000          16.10
Alfa Adhi Sec.                   Lotte Chemical Ltd                  10,000          15.60
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            10,000          15.60
BMA Capital                      Lucky Cement                        12,359         769.02
M/s. Ktrade Securities                                                  500         773.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            12,859         769.17
BMA Capital                      MCB Bank Ltd.                       22,320         163.14
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                                                  100,000         159.73
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           122,320         160.35
Alfalah Sec.                     Meezan Bank Ltd.                 1,530,650         139.50
MRA Sec.                                                             10,000         133.10
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,540,650         139.46
Topline Sec.                     Mughal Iron & Steel                    100         107.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100         107.00
Intermarket Sec.                 Octopus Digital Ltd.                   339          40.60
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               339          40.60
Adam Sec.                        Pioneer Cement                      47,000          86.57
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            47,000          86.57
Alfalah Sec.                     Shahtaj Sugar                       20,000          52.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            20,000          52.00
Y.H. Sec.                        Sitara Peroxide Ltd.                   500          23.05
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               500          23.05
==========================================================================================
                                 Total Turnover                   3,219,214
==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

