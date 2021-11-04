Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
04 Nov 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 3, 2021).
==========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==========================================================================================
Adam Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 6,500 49.38
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 49.38
Alfalah Sec. Biafo Ind. 11,761 108.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,761 108.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Century Paper 20,700 89.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,700 89.50
Alfalah Sec. Colony Textile Mills 66,000 5.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 66,000 5.25
Alfalah Sec. Crescent Textile 50,000 23.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 23.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani First National Equity 10,000 9.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 9.80
BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 35,485 125.26
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,485 125.26
Next Capital K-Electric Limited 15,000 3.50
Alfalah Sec. 1,150,000 3.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,165,000 3.55
Alfalah Sec. Loads Limited 100,000 16.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 16.10
Alfa Adhi Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 10,000 15.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 15.60
BMA Capital Lucky Cement 12,359 769.02
M/s. Ktrade Securities 500 773.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,859 769.17
BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 22,320 163.14
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 100,000 159.73
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 122,320 160.35
Alfalah Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 1,530,650 139.50
MRA Sec. 10,000 133.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,540,650 139.46
Topline Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 100 107.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 107.00
Intermarket Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 339 40.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 339 40.60
Adam Sec. Pioneer Cement 47,000 86.57
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,000 86.57
Alfalah Sec. Shahtaj Sugar 20,000 52.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 52.00
Y.H. Sec. Sitara Peroxide Ltd. 500 23.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 23.05
==========================================================================================
Total Turnover 3,219,214
==========================================================================================
