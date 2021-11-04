KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (November 3, 2021).

========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================== Adam Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 6,500 49.38 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 49.38 Alfalah Sec. Biafo Ind. 11,761 108.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,761 108.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Century Paper 20,700 89.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,700 89.50 Alfalah Sec. Colony Textile Mills 66,000 5.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 66,000 5.25 Alfalah Sec. Crescent Textile 50,000 23.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 23.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani First National Equity 10,000 9.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 9.80 BMA Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 35,485 125.26 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,485 125.26 Next Capital K-Electric Limited 15,000 3.50 Alfalah Sec. 1,150,000 3.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,165,000 3.55 Alfalah Sec. Loads Limited 100,000 16.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 16.10 Alfa Adhi Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 10,000 15.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 15.60 BMA Capital Lucky Cement 12,359 769.02 M/s. Ktrade Securities 500 773.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,859 769.17 BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 22,320 163.14 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 100,000 159.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 122,320 160.35 Alfalah Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 1,530,650 139.50 MRA Sec. 10,000 133.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,540,650 139.46 Topline Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 100 107.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 107.00 Intermarket Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 339 40.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 339 40.60 Adam Sec. Pioneer Cement 47,000 86.57 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,000 86.57 Alfalah Sec. Shahtaj Sugar 20,000 52.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 52.00 Y.H. Sec. Sitara Peroxide Ltd. 500 23.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 23.05 ========================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,219,214 ==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021