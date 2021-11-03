ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
US stocks mixed ahead of Fed announcement

AFP 03 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Wednesday ahead of a key Federal Reserve decision as investors digested solid economic data and mostly good earnings.

Major indices have closed at records the last three sessions, but were under pressure ahead of an expected Fed announcement later Wednesday to trim back stimulus bond purchases.

The Fed's accommodative stance, along with strong earnings, have helped propel stocks to records in recent weeks.

"There isn't much fear about the Fed taking away the punch bowl," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"What will be interesting to see is if the stock market keeps charging on the expected outcome or sees it as an opportunity to sell the news following a huge run that has been predicated in part on the belief that the Fed isn't going to raise its policy rate anytime soon."

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 35,927.39.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 4,626.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 percent to 15,660.69.

US stocks pause ahead of Fed decision

Data from payroll service firm ADP said that private businesses hired 571,000 workers last month, a better-than-expected figure that comes ahead of Friday's important government jobs data for October.

Among individual companies reporting results, Lyft surged 9.2 percent while Activision Blizzard sank 15.3 percent.

Zillow also lost more than 15 percent as it announced it was winding down its home purchasing company after concluding the business was too volatile.

Deere & Company shed 2.8 percent after workers from the United Auto Workers voted down the latest contract offer, extending a strike that began three weeks ago.

