ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 24.62 (0.5%)
BR30 21,672 Increased By ▲ 287.32 (1.34%)
KSE100 47,310 Increased By ▲ 197.15 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,402 Increased By ▲ 58.54 (0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK to unveil plan for first 'net zero' financial centre

AFP 03 Nov 2021

LONDON: Finance minister Rishi Sunak is to announce plans to make Britain the world's first net zero financial services centre by 2050, the Treasury said Tuesday.

The chancellor of the exchequer will set out the plans on carbon emissions in a speech at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

Sunak will unveil proposals for financial institutions and listed companies that operate primarily in Britain to be required to publish net-zero transition plans.

He will also propose the creation of an expert task force to develop a "gold standard" for such decarbonisation plans, to avoid so-called greenwashing.

Next year the government will publish more detailed policies and interim targets for the transition.

Sunak will describe these commitments as "historic", saying they will help fund the move away from coal, the shift to electric cars and planting trees, his department said.

Wednesday will be Finance Day at the UN summit, with a programme of events for finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of financial institutions.

The Treasury said it will be the "largest ever meeting of finance leaders on climate change".

A fact sheet on Sunak's proposals specified that it would not be mandatory for firms to commit to net zero and they could have different targets.

It also said that investments in carbon-intensive activities would still be allowed.

Sunak will also welcome commitments by over 450 firms in the global financial industry with over $130 trillion (£95 trillion) in assets to align with the climate goals in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

This commitment comes from a sector-wide initiative called the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero launched in April and chaired by Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor and now the UN special envoy for climate action and finance.

The Paris Agreement adopted after landmark talks in 2015 set an ambitious goal to cap global warming at "well below" 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and 1.5C if possible.

The UK financial sector's amount of carbon emissions exceeded the net annual output of most countries in 2019 as a result of worldwide investments, a study by environmentalist groups including Greenpeace claimed in May.

Rishi Sunak Glasgow COP26 climate change conference UN summit

Comments

1000 characters

UK to unveil plan for first 'net zero' financial centre

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Three sectors: €129m financial co-op pact inked with Germany

First semi-final berth since 2012: Pakistan through to last-four after convincing win

Electoral reforms: Allies put their weight behind PM

Read more stories