Two more Covid-19 patients die, 263 new cases emerge

Recorder Report 03 Nov 2021

KARACHI: As many as two more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,571 and 263 new cases emerged when 14,510 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,571 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,510 samples were tested which detected 263 cases that constituted 1.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,442,909 tests have been conducted against which 469,685 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 450,194 patients have recovered, including 163 overnight.

The CM said that currently 11,920 patients were under treatment, of them 11,693 were in home isolation, 24 at isolation centers and 203 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 199 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 263 new cases, 70 have been detected from Karachi, including 25 from Korangi, 15 East, 10 West, 9 South, 7 Central and 4 Malir. Hyderabad has 24, Tando Muhammad Khan 22, Thatta 16, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad 14 each, Khairpur 12, Sujawal, Tharparkar and Tando Allahyar 9 each, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Matiari and Mirpurkhas 8 each, sukkur 7, Badin, Larkana and Ghotki 6 each, Umerkot 4, Jacobabad 2.

