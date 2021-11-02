ANL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
ASC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
ASL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.46%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.36%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
MLCF 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
NETSOL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (4%)
PACE 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.52%)
PAEL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.33%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
SILK 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
SNGP 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
TRG 128.70 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (3.81%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
WTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
BR100 4,937 Increased By ▲ 35.55 (0.73%)
BR30 21,581 Increased By ▲ 251.94 (1.18%)
KSE100 47,223 Increased By ▲ 195.54 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,387 Increased By ▲ 116.19 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

ByteDance to reorganize, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

BEIJING: TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew will step down as its parent ByteDance's chief financial officer (CFO) to focus on running the short video business full time, according to an internal memo the company shared with Reuters.

The move comes after ByteDance shelved its plan to go public in April and said it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO). It had previously planned for a Hong Kong or New York listing.

Chew joined ByteDance as CFO in March and was appointed as TikTok CEO in May.

Microsoft CEO says failed TikTok deal 'strangest thing I've worked on'

The Chinese tech company also plans a major reorganisation to create six business units, ByteDance Chief Executive Liang Rubo said in the memo sent to staff.

The six units are TikTok, Douyin, work collaboration unit Lark, business services unit BytePlus, gaming unit Nuverse, and education tech unit Dali.

Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok.

TikTok ByteDance Shou Zi Chew

Comments

1000 characters

ByteDance to reorganize, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok

Completion of MEFP terms in IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Read more stories