Pakistan

Pakistan, Australia discuss ties, regional cooperation: FO

Recorder Report 02 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne exchanged views on a whole range of issues relating to bilateral relations and regional cooperation, on Monday, and agreed to further enhance high level interaction.

Foreign Minister Qureshi received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Australia, Payne, in which the duo discussed the whole range of issues relating to bilateral relations and regional cooperation, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It stated that Foreign Minister Qureshi, while appreciating the steady progress in multi-dimensional bilateral relations over the years based on mutual trust and understanding, reaffirmed Pakistan's strong desire and commitment to consolidate and further enhance cooperation in diverse fields in line with our shared objectives of peace and development.

He also took up the issue of Pakistani students enrolled in various Australian universities who have not been able to travel to Australia due to Covid-19 restrictions and sought Australia's cooperation to facilitate their early return.

Qureshi briefed his counterpart on Pakistan's constructive role in support of efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He underscored the importance of inclusion, continued engagement of the international community with Afghanistan, and urgent coordinated steps for mobilisation of much-needed humanitarian and economic assistance for Afghanistan.

The Australian foreign minister conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan's facilitative role in safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan, and reciprocated the desire for further strengthening of bilateral relations.

While expressing satisfaction on the current level of engagement, the two foreign ministers agreed on further enhancing high-level interactions, it added.

