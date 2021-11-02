ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel's Bennett, Macron discuss Pegasus scandal in Glasgow

AFP 02 Nov 2021

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday discussed the Israeli-made spyware said to have targeted Macron's phone, an Israeli diplomatic source said.

Pegasus, made by the Israeli firm NSO Group, can switch on a phone's camera or microphone and harvest its data, and was at the centre of a storm in July after a list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets worldwide was leaked to the media.

The media consortium behind the revelations, including The Washington Post, The Guardian and France's Le Monde, reported at the time that one of Macron's phone numbers and those of many French cabinet ministers were on the leaked list of potential targets.

The two leaders discussed "the NSO affair and agreed that the issue will continue to be dealt with in a discreet and professional manner, and in the spirit of transparency between the sides," the diplomatic source said.

The meeting between Macron and Bennett, a former high tech entrepreneur who assumed office in June, was the first between the leaders, and took place on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Macron, who had to change his phone number following the revelation, had convened an urgent national security meeting in July.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz had flown to Paris to tell his French counterpart his country took the allegations "seriously," with its defence establishment setting up a committee to review NSO's business, including the process through which export licences are granted.

NSO denied targeting Macron's phone. According to Axios website, Israel's national security adviser Eyal Hulata was in Paris late last month for secret talks aimed at "ending the crisis" around the Pegasus spyware, while briefing his French counterpart on the Israeli investigation into the matter.

The affair had heavily affected relations between the states, causing a "partial freeze" on cooperation, according to Axios. Meanwhile, NSO founder Shalev Hulio stepped down as CEO to become vice chairman of the board and global president, with Isaac Benbenisti taking over as CEO, the company said on Sunday.

"My responsibilities will allow me to focus on bringing into action my entrepreneurial experience, knowledge and passion and help to further develop NSO's strategy together with Isaac towards new directions such as analytics and defensive cyber security," Hulio said in a statement carried by NSO's website.

Macron NSO Group President Emmanuel Macron Glasgow Naftali Bennett

Comments

Comments are closed.

Israel's Bennett, Macron discuss Pegasus scandal in Glasgow

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Corporate sector: Deadline for digital payments extended

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Pakistani detainee

NAB to hear cases of fake accounts, money laundering: New ordinance gives president back the power to sack NAB chairman

SBP rejects rumours of cyber attack on several banks

Oct CPI inflation up 9.19pc YoY

Read more stories