Karachi Yarn Market Rate
02 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (November 1, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2600
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2600
Indus 2650
Bajwa 2650
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2700
United 2700
Abdullah Textile 2650
Indus 2750
Bajwa 2750
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2850
Suriya Tex 2800
United 2650
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2825
Nadeem Textile 2800
Indus Dyeing 2850
Abdullah Textile 2750
Lucky Cotton 2700
22/1.
Bajwa 2850
United 2750
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2850
26/1.
AL-Karam 2950
Amin Text 2950
Shadman Cotton 2950
Diamond Int'l 2950
Lucky Cotton 2850
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2950
30/1.
Amin Tex. 3150
Al-Karam 3150
Jubilee Spinning 3000
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3150
Lucky Cotton 3050
Diamond Intl 3100
32/1
Abdullah Textile 3000
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3750
52/1
Lucky Cotton 4100
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 4000
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 3000
Amin 2950
Indus Dyeing 3000
Bajwa 2950
Nadeem Textile 2950
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3850
52/1
Abdullah Textile 4350
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3250
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 4600
70/1
Abdullah Textile 4750
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1900
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1850
Super 1300
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 207.00
Rupali 240.00
Imported 260.00
75/36/0
Imported 220.00
Local 188.00
Rupali 186.00
75/36/Him
Imported 265.00
Local 198.00
Rupali 196.00
100/36/0
Imported 195.00
Local 175.00
Rupali 172.00
100/48/INT
Local 182.00
Rupali 180.00
Imported 215.00
150/48/0
Imported 193.00
Local 162.00
Rupali 160.00
150/48/Him
Imported 198.00
Local 165.00
Rupali 162.00
300/96/0
Imported 190.00
Local 160.00
Rupali 158.00
300/96/Him
Imported 195.00
Local 162.00
Rupali 160.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 210.00
Local 178.00
150/144/Him
Imported 225.00
Local 187.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 150.00
Local NA
75/144/Sim
Imported 280.00
Local 205.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 205.00
75/72/SD
Imported 205.00
50/36/BR
Imported 215.00
Local 198.00
100/36/BR
Imported 225.00
150/48/BR
Imported 168.00
300/96/BR
Imported 168.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 179.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 183.00
A. A. Cotton 183.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 189.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 189.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 193.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 204.00
A. A. Cotton 205.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 189.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 217.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 228.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 246.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 218.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 220.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 300.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 220.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 220.00
Prima 218.00
Local (AVG Price) 215.00
30/S
Kcetex 240.00
Prima 238.00
Local (AVG Price) 238.00
40/S
Kcetex 287.00
Prima 285.00
Local (AVG Price) 275.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 205.00
Local 180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 235.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 162.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 167.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 172.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 174.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 187.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 192.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 215.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 280.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 226.00
A. A. Cotton 220.00
Lucky Cotton 190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 235.00
IFL 220.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 238.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00
IFL (52 48) 246.00
A. A. Cotton 240.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 252.00
Zainab (Combed) 254.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 250.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 264.00
Zainab (Combed) 266.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 260.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 282.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 280.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 270.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 293.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 301.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 316.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 240.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 255.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 270.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 280.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 290.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 247.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 247.00
I.C.I. Bright 250.00
Rupali 1.D 249.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 247.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 247.00
Ibrahim 1.D 249.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 250.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 251.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 1.11.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)
