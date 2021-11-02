Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (November 1, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2600 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2600 Indus 2650 Bajwa 2650 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2700 United 2700 Abdullah Textile 2650 Indus 2750 Bajwa 2750 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2850 Suriya Tex 2800 United 2650 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2825 Nadeem Textile 2800 Indus Dyeing 2850 Abdullah Textile 2750 Lucky Cotton 2700 22/1. Bajwa 2850 United 2750 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2850 26/1. AL-Karam 2950 Amin Text 2950 Shadman Cotton 2950 Diamond Int'l 2950 Lucky Cotton 2850 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2950 30/1. Amin Tex. 3150 Al-Karam 3150 Jubilee Spinning 3000 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3150 Lucky Cotton 3050 Diamond Intl 3100 32/1 Abdullah Textile 3000 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3750 52/1 Lucky Cotton 4100 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 4000 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 3000 Amin 2950 Indus Dyeing 3000 Bajwa 2950 Nadeem Textile 2950 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3850 52/1 Abdullah Textile 4350 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 3000 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 3250 60/1. Abdullah Textile 4600 70/1 Abdullah Textile 4750 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1900 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1850 Super 1300 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 2200 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 207.00 Rupali 240.00 Imported 260.00 75/36/0 Imported 220.00 Local 188.00 Rupali 186.00 75/36/Him Imported 265.00 Local 198.00 Rupali 196.00 100/36/0 Imported 195.00 Local 175.00 Rupali 172.00 100/48/INT Local 182.00 Rupali 180.00 Imported 215.00 150/48/0 Imported 193.00 Local 162.00 Rupali 160.00 150/48/Him Imported 198.00 Local 165.00 Rupali 162.00 300/96/0 Imported 190.00 Local 160.00 Rupali 158.00 300/96/Him Imported 195.00 Local 162.00 Rupali 160.00 150/144/Sim Imported 210.00 Local 178.00 150/144/Him Imported 225.00 Local 187.00 75/72/Sim Imported 150.00 Local NA 75/144/Sim Imported 280.00 Local 205.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 205.00 75/72/SD Imported 205.00 50/36/BR Imported 215.00 Local 198.00 100/36/BR Imported 225.00 150/48/BR Imported 168.00 300/96/BR Imported 168.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 179.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 183.00 A. A. Cotton 183.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 189.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 189.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 193.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 204.00 A. A. Cotton 205.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 189.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 217.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 228.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 246.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 218.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 220.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 300.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 220.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 220.00 Prima 218.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 30/S Kcetex 240.00 Prima 238.00 Local (AVG Price) 238.00 40/S Kcetex 287.00 Prima 285.00 Local (AVG Price) 275.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 205.00 Local 180.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 235.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 162.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 167.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 172.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 174.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 187.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 192.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 215.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 280.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 226.00 A. A. Cotton 220.00 Lucky Cotton 190.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 235.00 IFL 220.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 238.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00 IFL (52 48) 246.00 A. A. Cotton 240.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 252.00 Zainab (Combed) 254.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 250.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 264.00 Zainab (Combed) 266.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 260.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 282.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 280.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 270.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 293.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 301.00 45/1 PC Zainab 316.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 240.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 255.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 270.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 280.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 290.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 247.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 247.00 I.C.I. Bright 250.00 Rupali 1.D 249.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 247.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 247.00 Ibrahim 1.D 249.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 250.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 251.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 1.11.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

