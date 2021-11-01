ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pressure

AFP 01 Nov 2021

LONDON: A defiant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he relishes criticism as Manchester United prepare for Tuesday's Champions League match against Atalanta following their vital Premier League victory at Tottenham.

The Norwegian faced intense speculation over his future after United's 5-0 humiliation against arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford last week left them well off the pace in the English top-flight.

But the Red Devils eased the pressure on their manager with Saturday's 3-0 win in London and it was Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo who instead lost his job on Monday.

Former players, pundits and fans have questioned Solskjaer's tactics, team selections and ability to succeed at the highest level, with the former United forward yet to win a trophy in nearly three years at the club.

But his decision at Spurs to pair Cristiano Ronaldo with Edinson Cavani up front and use a three-man central defence bore fruit as Ronaldo scored and provided an assist for the Uruguayan and the home side failed to register a shot on target.

"Criticism can make you doubt yourself, or you can stand up for yourself. I've always enjoyed criticism -- just keep that coming," Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

Solskjaer hanging on after Man Utd's historic humiliation

"Journalists, pundits, experts -- we've all got different jobs. I'm not here to fight with them, I don't need a spat with anyone."

The Red Devils top Group F with two wins and one defeat from three games but have not convinced in Europe.

They suffered a shock defeat at Swiss side Young Boys in their opening fixture and needed late goals from Ronaldo to take them to wins against Villarreal and Atalanta.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team led 2-0 at Old Trafford and had chances to put the game beyond United in last month's reverse fixture before the hosts launched their comeback.

Solskjaer admitted one good game would not silence United's doubters and challenged his team to prove in Italy that they could perform consistently.

"We've been working to get that consistency," he said.

"One swallow doesn't make a summer. It's a chance to prove we can go again."

Champions League Premier League Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Comments

1000 characters

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pressure

Local govt election in Punjab will be on party-basis, preparations in final stages: Fawad

IMF agreement to be announced this week, says Shaukat Tarin

KSE-100 ends with 790-point gain as bullish sentiment drives the day

Shift to digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to November 30

Fourth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee closes at 171.29 against US dollar

No bank other than NBP faced cyberattack, says SBP

Inflation reading increases to four-month high, stands at 9.2% in October

Xiaomi partners with Air Link to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

Shoaib Malik says Pakistan morale 'high' before Namibia

India jumps on NFT craze with Bollywood star Bachchan's auction

Read more stories