ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.47%)
ASC 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.27%)
ASL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.32%)
BOP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.24%)
BYCO 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.35%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.99%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.81%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.77%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (10.33%)
MLCF 40.67 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (11.46%)
NETSOL 109.99 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.48%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.37%)
PAEL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.24%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
POWER 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.03%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.58%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.31%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.76%)
TELE 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.91%)
TRG 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.75%)
UNITY 29.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.49%)
WTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.98%)
BR100 4,908 Increased By ▲ 133.07 (2.79%)
BR30 21,373 Increased By ▲ 873.95 (4.26%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By ▲ 858.17 (1.86%)
KSE30 18,295 Increased By ▲ 353.69 (1.97%)
European stocks kick off November with fresh highs

Reuters Updated 01 Nov 2021

European stocks hit record highs on Monday, entering November with a strong momentum on the back of upbeat earnings reports as euro zone markets outperformed in early deals.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.8% by 0829 GMT, surpassing its previous all-time high marked in mid-August. The global mood was buoyed by Japan's post-election boost and stabilising coal prices in China.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 all rose about 0.8%, while Britain's FTSE 100 was up just 0.4%.

British bank Barclays dipped 2.0% after it said chief executive officer Jes Staley is to stand down following regulators' investigations into his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Pharma stocks were among the top boosts, with French drugmaker Sanofi up 2.0% after HSBC upgraded the stock to "buy".

Volkswagen inched up 0.7% after saying its Skoda Auto would resume production on Sunday following a two-week outage caused by the chip crisis.

Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker, slipped 3.5% despite raising its outlook for the year.

