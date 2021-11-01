ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Sindh senior citizens' welfare law awaits implementation

Recorder Report 01 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Speakers at a media sensitization workshop lashed out at the Sindh government for not implementing the Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Act-2014, despite passing the law in 2016 from the provincial assembly.

Also, they informed that an 'Old Age Home' built five years back at New Karachi Power House is still dysfunctional. Its three-storey building has some design faults, as there is no elevator for the elderly people, and no ram available for wheelchairs.

The workshop was organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in collaboration with HelpAge International to sensitize media personnel about the rights of senior citizens, their aging issues, needs, recently.

They said the provincial government proactively enacts laws, but remains least bothered when it comes to the implementation phase. SRSO's Focal Person Urusa, Project Coordinator Mukhtiar Ali Kapri, Advocacy and Communication Officer Abdul Qudoos addressed the workshop. Tariq Mahmood of HelpAge International was also present.

The speakers, while quoting a research, said that by 2050, the population of elder people in world (above 60 year) will cross 2 billion figure, and underscored the need of proper planning accordingly. They said Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Bill 2014, was passed by the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on 29th April 2016, and assented by the Governor of Sindh on 21st June 2016. This Act is yet to be implemented, they regretted.

Sindh Assembly had passed this landmark legislation to protect the rights of senior citizens.Once implemented, the Act will enable senior citizens to get medicines at 25% discount rate. The Act also gives a number of benefits like provision of medicines, transport and other basic necessities to the senior citizens. As per the Act, an 'Azadi card' was to be issued by NADRA for persons above 60 years of age or above.

