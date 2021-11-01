ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 claims one more life; 213 fresh cases reported

Recorder Report 01 Nov 2021

KARACHI: At least one more patient of Corona virus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,568 and 213 new cases emerged when 10,991 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. One more patient of COVID-19 lost his life, lifting the death toll to 7,568 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,991 samples were tested which detected 213 cases that constituted 1.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,417,533 tests have been conducted against which 469,183 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 449,943 patients have recovered, including 544 overnight.

The CM said that currently 11,672 patients were under treatment of them 11,432 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 215 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 213 patients was stated to be critical, including 11 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 213 new cases, 42 have been detected from Karachi, including 21 from East, 7 Korangi, 6 South, 4 Central and Malir each. Tando Muhammad Khan has 25, Badin and Hyderabad 16 each, Thatta 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Sanghar and Sujawal 11 each, Larkana and Nausheroferoze 10 each, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar 9 each, Matiari, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas 6 each, Sukkur 5, Dadu, Jacobabad and Jamshoro 1 each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus COVID19 Sindh Chief Minister Covid cases reported CM Syed Murad Ali Shah

Comments

Comments are closed.

Covid-19 claims one more life; 213 fresh cases reported

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

Algeria regrets 'biased' UN text on W.Sahara

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

TLP withdraws demand of French envoy's expulsion after successful negotiations with govt

Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade

Naya Pakistan, Saudi Vision 2030: There are significant complementarities: PM Imran

Two killed, three FC personnel injured in Panjgur blast

Pakistan donates three more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Read more stories