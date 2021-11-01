JI chief blames ruling elite for country's woes

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has held the ruling elite responsible for the country's problems, appealing the masses to stand against injustice and start a peaceful democratic struggle to get rid of the status quo. Talking to party workers at Mansoora on Sunday, he said the two-percent elite had taken control of the state resources for decades and they had nothing to do with the poor masses.

The successive governments, he said, took massive foreign loans and spent the money on their own luxuries. Had the country's resources and the loans used for the welfare of the masses, the situation could have been different, he said.

"The PTI too failed to bring any change," he said, adding the ruling party religiously followed the track of the its predecessors-the PML-N and the PPP. Sirajul Haq said the prime minister made tall claims to transform Pakistan into Madina state and bring real change but his government performed even worse than the former regimes. He said inflation, bad governance, unemployment brought disaster to the life of people.

He said the PTI failed to introduce police reforms and no progress was made on the CPEC. The government, he said, failed to introduce any impressive development projects. He said the government showed no seriousness to address the common man issues in past three-years. He said the PTI also failed on foreign fronts and handed over Kashmir to India. Those who betrayed the Kashmir cause, he said, would be answerable to the people of Pakistan.

The JI chief said Pakistan could not go ahead with the prevailing corrupt system. He said three political parties during their rule over country served self-interests. He said the country needed change and masses should say goodbye to the tested faces. He said the JI would bring the real change if voted to power. He said a system based on the teachings of Quran and Sunnah could only be Pakistan saviour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021