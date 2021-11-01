UN warns Libya

TRIPOLI: The UN mission in Libya has urged leaders to stick to the December 24 timeline for presidential and legislative polls it hopes will help stabilise the war-battered nation.

Libya has been struggling to move past the violence that has wracked the oil-rich nation since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with political wrangling over the date of the polls the latest stumbling block.

A ceasefire between eastern and western factions last year led to a fragile unity government taking office in March, with a mandate to take the country to elections.