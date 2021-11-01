ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Correa double breaks Udinese resistance as Inter win

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

MILAN: Joaquin Correa scored twice in the space of eight second-half minutes to earn Inter Milan a comfortable 2-0 win over Udinese and provisionally lift the champions to four points off top spot in Serie A on Sunday. Simone Inzaghi's side are third with 24 points, four behind leaders Napoli and second-placed AC Milan, who face Salernitana and AS Roma respectively later on Sunday.

"It was not a simple game, Udinese are a physical team that worries everyone. The guys were great, we deserved to win," Inzaghi told Sky Italia. "We must continue like this, we have won two games in a row without conceding."

The hosts struggled to break down a well-organised Udinese defence in the first half despite the efforts of midfielder Nicolo Barella, who fired seven shots at goal before halftime. But a superb individual effort from Argentina forward Correa put Inter in front after an hour, and he fired in a second eight minutes later to earn the Nerazzurri a deserved victory.

Inzaghi rotated his team amid a busy run of fixtures for Inter, with Stefan De Vrij and Lautaro Martinez among the players rested ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Sheriff Tiraspol and next weekend's Milan derby against AC Milan. "I am happy that my goals helped us win, we needed these three points. We have an important week ahead of us with the Champions League and the derby," Correa told DAZN.

