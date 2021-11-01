ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Nov 01, 2021
OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited)

OGDC - earnings a multiple of 2Ps

BR Research 01 Nov 2021

Waning foreign direct investment along with the drying up of local reserves and hence weaker production stats for domestic E&P companies have been affecting the upstream oil and gas sector for a while. So, a price swing for crude oil is a breather for the upstream oil and gas sector. FY22 has started off well in that sense as the large spike in crude oil price as compared to the previous year has offered a jump in the sector’s earnings.

But there has also been another factor that has pushed earnings of the sector; oil and gas production that had remained under duress in FY21 due to lack of demand amid COVID-19 pandemic has seen some revival to previous levels. Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDCL) in 1QFY22 is seen to have benefited from the two important Ps for the upstream sector: price and production. OGDCL’s revenues for the first quarter of FY22 grew by 27 percent year-on-year, while the bottomline growth stood at 44 percent year-on-year.

Topline growth was driven by a whopping 60 percent year-on-year rise in average realized crude oil prices along with a 5 percent rise in average realized natural gas price. Production of crude oil was up by 3.1 percent year-on-year too. However, gas production was down by 7 percent year on year. Along with the increase in crude oil and LPG production volumes, average realized prices for natural gas up by 8 percent year-on-year were the driving factors for revenue growth.

Growth in OGDCL’s bottomline was also lent by lower operating and exploration expenses. Prospection and exploration expenditure was down by 23 percent year-on-year as one well was declared abandoned and dry in 1QFY22 versus three in 1QFY21. OGDCL spud three wells including two exploratory wells and one development well. In comparison, the companies pumped 4 wells in 1QFY21. It also made three discoveries.

Oil prices continue to rally with little forecast for a nosedive soon, which means that the coming quarters will continue to ride the bulls in the oil market. Added currency depreciation will further boost earnings for the E&P sector.

