Control on price hike: PML-N asks PM to honour his pledges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb has warned Prime Minister Imran Khan against giving another increase in prices of petroleum products and reminded him of his promises of giving subsidies to the people and controlling the skyrocketing prices of all commodities.

"The truth is that the prices of fuel are rising because [PM] Imran Khan is a "mega thief". He [the PM] increased the prices of the essential commodities everyday making life slip further away from the fingertips of the honest and hardworking people of Pakistan," Marriyum said in a statement ahead of another possible increase in the POL prices.

She added: "As long as Imran Khan is in power, inflation, unemployment and economic devastation will continue to increase. The truth is that Imran Khan had promised petrol at Rs46 per litre to the people of Pakistan. The truth is that the only way to the nation's salvation is Imran's removal from the office."

She questioned the entire spectacle created by Prime Minister Khan promising the nation, major subsidy on fuel prices, adding that PM Khan was "economically butchering" the entire nation to live up to the "terrible" agreement he signed with the IMF because of his inability to negotiate.

She said that electricity, gas, flour, sugar, eggs, oil, and pulses were all becoming virtually unaffordable, while Imran continues his IMF obedience, disconnected and apathetic to the public plight.

"Imran Khan's fakes concern and announces that he would take notice if the rising inflation and makes it even worse every time. This new drastic increase of Rs 6 in petrol price and Rs8 in diesel was inconceivable cruelty towards the people of Pakistan," she maintained.

"Imran Khan should fear the wrath of God Almighty, while crushing millions with Rs 10 per liter increase less than 10 days ago and now his government dropped another petrol bomb on the helpless Pakistanis," she further maintained.

She urged the people to take to the streets and join the massive protests going on against the tyrannical PTI government.

