Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021
Pakistan

A+A Trade Fair Germany: Frank Langer visits Pak Pavilion

Press Release 31 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Frank Langer, Head of Emergency Response Unit for German State of NRW, Red Cross and Consul General, Consulate General of Pakistan Frankfurt visited Pakistan Pavilion at A+A Trade Fair, Dusseldorf, Germany. Frank appreciated the quality display in Pakistan pavilion and showed keen interest in protective suiting and gloves.

He also showed interest in furthering business ties between Pakistani manufacturers and the German (NRW) Red Cross. Later, Consul General met with the exhibitors individually and held discussions about the fair arrangements, customer response and ways of further improving the facilities. Acting Commercial Counsellor/HOC and Director Pakistan Pavilion were also present during the discussions.

The exhibitors appreciated the efforts of TDAP and Consulate General of Pakistan, Frankfurt on arranging prominent location and finalising attractive design of Pakistan Pavilion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

