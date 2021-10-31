ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Macron says stability needed on energy prices to avoid supply breakdown

Reuters 31 Oct 2021

ROME: French President Emmanuel Macron said better stability on energy prices is needed and urged a G20 summit in Rome this weekend to stabilise supplies to prevent a supply breakdown this winter, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"In the coming weeks and months, we need to get better visibility and stability on prices so tension on the energy prices doesn't generate uncertainties, and undermine the global economic recovery," the FT quoted Macron as saying in an interview.

European energy prices have skyrocketed this year as tight gas supplies collided with a rebound in demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased appetite for carbon-emissions permits.

Macron said he did not think prices could be lowered given tensions on the demand side, but said it was important to avoid break in supply and further increase in prices, as winter approaches in the Northern Hemisphere.

The rocketing gas price, with the European benchmark up almost 600% this year, has put Gazprom in Europe's crosshairs. The Russian gas export pipeline monopoly supplies 35% of European needs.

Asked Gazprom's power over Europe, Macron said: "It's not a matter of whether we're too dependent on a company or not. It's how do we create alternatives. And the only alternatives are to have European renewables and of course, European nuclear."

The French president said the G20 meeting on the eve of COP26 in Glasgow would also give countries a chance to agree on more ambitious plans to fight climate change.

"We need the G20 to go right through to the eradication of all international financing of coal-fired power plants," he added.

