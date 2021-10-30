ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
India's Kohli lashes out at 'spineless' online abuse, backs Shami

Reuters Updated 30 Oct 2021

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli lashed out on Saturday at the "spineless people" who abused bowler Mohammed Shami online after his side's defeat in their Twenty20 World Cup opener against Pakistan last weekend.

"There's a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person," Kohli told reporters.

The India team as well as the Board of Control for Cricket in India had stayed silent after the incident and today's players rarely speak out so forcefully.

Several former India players have decried the abuse on social media, though.

The entire India attack went wicketless in the Dubai blockbuster between the neighbours and rivals, and Shami, who is Muslim, was the victim of online abuse including Islamophobic messages.

After online abuse, India's Shami gets support from Mohammad Rizwan

"Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do," Kohli said.

"I don't even want to waste one minute of my life to give any attention to those people, and neither does Shami, neither does anyone else in the team."

The 32-year-old said that online abuse had become a "source of entertainment in today's world" and that he was confident the episode would not mar the dressing room atmosphere.

"We stand by him fully. We are backing him 200%... Our brotherhood, our friendship within the team - nothing can be shaken."

Kohli's team will hope to avoid all such distractions and revive their campaign with a win in Sunday's crucial Super 12 match against New Zealand, who are also smarting from defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

Indian state threatens sedition charges for celebration of Pakistan's victory

New Zealand spearhead Trent Boult said he is planning to follow the example of fellow left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan and swing the ball in to India's right-handers.

Kohli said India had their own plan to foil Boult.

"If Trent says he wants to replicate what Shaheen did against us, obviously he's motivated to do so and we have to be motivated to counter that and try and put pressure on him and other bowlers," Kohli said.

"We've played against all these bowlers for a long period of time and we understand exactly what we need to do. All that matters now is when we step onto the field, what kind of mental frame we are in."

Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Twenty20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters
1 Comment(s)
Sort By
Noor Oct 30, 2021 06:08pm
Very interesting sir .But this should have come as soon as it started and not after 7 days of abuse which has been heaped on shami. Not a word has been smacked on team India waisey .Janab cricket is a team game it's not tennis .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

