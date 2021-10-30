ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook’s future tops agenda at Web Summit

AFP 30 Oct 2021

PARIS: Facebook will face intense scrutiny over its future at next week’s Web Summit, with its “Meta” rebrand and a damaging whistleblower scandal set to dominate discussions at one of the world’s biggest tech conferences.

The gathering of the global tech elite in Portugal’s capital Lisbon is set to welcome some 40,000 people from Monday evening through Thursday.

That’s down from 70,000 in a non-pandemic year — but Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave said there was nonetheless a “strange euphoria” around the preparations after Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition.

“Everybody’s been cooped up for so long. A big conference equates to a bit of a party,” he told AFP.

“Plus, there’s so many people who’ve built businesses that didn’t exist two years ago, and they’re now fully-fledged unicorns.”

Executives from around 70 so-called unicorns — start-ups valued at over $1 billion — will be present at this year’s Web Summit.

But the troubles at Facebook, and its attempts to move on, are likely to garner the most attention.

Frances Haugen, the former Facebook engineer who leaked a trove of internal documents to international media, is due to speak on the opening night.

The “Facebook Papers” show executives knew of their sites’ potential for harm on numerous fronts, including Instagram’s impact on teens’ mental health and deepening alarm over misinformation in the developing world.

facebook Meta Web Summit Paddy Cosgrave

Comments

Comments are closed.

Facebook’s future tops agenda at Web Summit

Govt treating TLP with kid gloves?

Nepra chairman’s powers restored

Framework for developing strategic reserves: CCoE directs formation of body under Ogra

‘Just give us our money’: Taliban push to unlock Afghan billions abroad

External debt, liabilities increased to $125.876bn by end Sept

Circular debt reaches Rs2.379trn mark in Q1

Next review: Govt about to announce agreement with IMF: Dr Reza

Chinese bonds’ inclusion in major global indexes

FBR exceeds Rs397bn Oct collection target

Supply to fertilizer plants: Ministry seeks Rs1.096bn LPS for payment to SNGPL

Read more stories