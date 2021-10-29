Gold dips in local market

Karachi: Gold prices on Thursday slumped for the second consecutive day in the local market, traders said.

It plugged by Rs3550 to Rs120650 per tola. This is the second time in a week when the gold prices have nosedived. The price of gold per 10grams also dropped by Rs3043 to Rs103438.

On the world market, gold value was quoted for $1802 an ounce. Silver prices dropped to Rs1460 per tola; Rs1268.86 per 10 grams and $24.11 an ounce, the traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021