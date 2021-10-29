Q1 FY 2021-22: SAPM reviews performance of ministries

ISLAMABAD: The meetings held under the chairmanship of SAPM on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, in order to review the performance of ministries, have concluded. These meetings continued for many days. During the meetings, performance of ministries during the first quarter of FY 2021-22 was reviewed.

The Review Committee included Deputy Chairman Planning Jehanzeb Khan and senior officials of the Establishment Division, the Cabinet Division, the Finance Division, and the Planning Division. On the occasion, Arbab said that all the ministries have presented their performance reports based on the targets under two years' performance agreements.

The ministries have been provided feedback on their performance as well, which will help them in the completion of their targets in the future. He also stated that special attention has been paid to the inter-ministerial dependencies and to remove any hurdles in this regard.

He further said that ranking of ministries, based on their performance, has been completed and the performance reports of the ministries will be presented to the prime minister next week.

