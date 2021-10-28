ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,753 Decreased By ▼ -7.81 (-0.16%)
BR30 20,502 Decreased By ▼ -119.47 (-0.58%)
KSE100 45,767 Decreased By ▼ -83.67 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,892 Decreased By ▼ -48.26 (-0.27%)
Corn retreats from 2-month high, ethanol demand caps losses

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

CANBERRA: US corn futures edged lower on Thursday, falling from a two-month high touched in the previous session, though strong demand for ethanol and concerns about harvesting in the United States provided a floor to losses.

Wheat followed corn lower, while soybeans also ticked lower.

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.4% at $5.55-1/4 a bushel by 0313 GMT, having gained 2.5% in the previous session when prices hit an Aug. 19 high of $5.63-1/4 a bushel.

Analysts said lower oil prices were weighing on corn, though fundamentals remain strong.

"The market got further support from ethanol prices and demand," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The market also has some worries about corn harvests in Europe."

Weekly US ethanol production rose to 1.106 million barrels per day, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The weekly total was the second biggest on record, trailing only the December 2017 total of 1.108 million barrels per day.

Ethanol stocks dropped to 19.925 million barrels despite the increased production, the administration said.

The most-active soybean futures were down 0.2% at $12.47-3/4 a bushel after closing little changed in the previous session.

The most-active wheat futures were down 0.7% at $7.54-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1% on Wednesday.

Wheat is under pressure, analysts said, from sluggish demand for US supplies.

Egypt's GASC said on Wednesday it bought 180,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia, 12,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine and 60,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania in its latest tender.

However, analysts noted concern about production in the Black Sea region.

Continuing dry weather could hamper winter grain sowing in Ukraine and result in a smaller sown area in Russia, analysts and weather forecasters said on Wednesday.

Corn

