Hong Kong shares open with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Thursday's trade slightly higher following the previous day's steep losses, though investors were keeping a wary eye on surging inflation, central bank tightening and a fresh Covid outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 19.68 points, to 25,648.42.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.38 percent, or 13.60 points, to 3,548.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.32 percent, or 7.69 points, to 2,389.82.