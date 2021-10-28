ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,756 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-0.09%)
BR30 20,511 Decreased By ▼ -110.5 (-0.54%)
KSE100 45,792 Decreased By ▼ -58.59 (-0.13%)
KSE30 17,902 Decreased By ▼ -37.66 (-0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of Bank of Japan decision

AFP 28 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street as investors awaited a monetary policy decision from the Bank of Japan later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.84 percent or 243.44 points at 28,854.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.64 percent or 12.85 points to 2,000.96.

Wall Street's record rally petered out and stocks elsewhere slid as the US ban of China Telecom along with Germany's growth downgrade weighed on sentiment.

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on earnings

In Tokyo, investors were "focusing on the result of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting", even though the central bank is widely expected to stand pat on its massive easing programme, said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

Investors were also looking ahead to Sunday's general elections in Japan, analysts added.

Local media reported that the Liberal Democratic Party's ruling coalition is expected to win a comfortable majority but will likely lose some seats.

Hitachi plunged 4.15 percent at 6,498 yen after it trimmed its full-year operating profit forecast, while Sony was down 1.37 percent at 12,925 yen ahead of its earnings report due after market close.

Shinsei Bank was off 0.52 percent at 1,902 yen after a report said it plans to offer 0.8 shares for each share held by shareholders, except for SBI Holdings, in an attempt to protect it against the brokerage's takeover bid.

SBI Holdings was down 1.36 percent at 2,910 yen.

Among other shares, Nippon Steel was down 2.24 percent at 2,002 yen and Olympus was off 1.02 percent at 2,500.5 yen but chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest was up 2.18 percent at 9,340 yen.

The dollar fetched 113.82 yen in early Asian trade, unchanged from levels in New York late Wednesday.

Nikkei 225 index Tokyo stocks opened lower

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of Bank of Japan decision

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan

ABL’s PAT grows 5pc to Rs13,070m in 9 months YoY

Read more stories