Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to lowest level

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan has reached the lowest level since the country started measuring Covid-19 cases, Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar, who also holds the portfolio of Federal Planning and Development said that the country on Wednesday recorded a positivity rate of 1.34 percent.

He further said that Pakistan currently also has the lowest patients on critical care and lowest daily mortality recorded in a year.

He highlighted that the positive trend is the impact of vaccinations, but urged that the vaccination drive must continue. “Positive impact of vaccination [is] showing but [the] vaccination drive must continue. Globally 7,500 died of Covid yesterday,” he wrote.

Today was the 11th consecutive day Pakistan reported a positivity rate below two percent.

Apart from that, the country recorded 516 fresh coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the daily stats shared by the NCOC.

Covid-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 593 new infections reported on average each day.

That is 10 percent of the peak, which is the highest daily average reported on June 17.

There have been 1,270,322 infections and 28,405 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began. Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,902 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,555 in Sindh, 5,729 in KP, 938 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 355 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 468,401 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 439,450 in Punjab, 177,646 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 106,777 in Islamabad, 34,450 in Azad Kashmir, 33,211 in Balochistan, and 10,387 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021