Attack on MPA: Lyariites slam Sindh govt inaction

KARACHI: A large number of people, including women and children from Lyari Wednesday held a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club to condemn the ruling PPP for the attack on the MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed.

The protestors holding placards and banners, chanted slogans against the ruling PPP, demanding of the law enforcers to bring to justice the culprits, who attacked Syed Abdul Rasheed - a legislator of the Sindh Assembly - the other day.

JI Karachi Chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman addressed the protest demonstration, condemning strongly the attack on MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed saying: “The PPP has been ruling over the province for two and half decades but it could not get rid of its traditional feudal and miscreant design.”

He said that the PPP has been ruling the province “thanks to the establishment while those who imposed the PPP over Sindh should realize the sufferings of Karachiites.”

Naeem further said that historically Lyari was known for football, boxing and educational institutes, “The PPP had claimed to transform Lyari into Paris but it seems Lyari is being pushed back at least four decades.”

Talking about the criminal assault, he said that miscreants in Lyari belonging to the PPP will not be able to derail the struggle of the JI by their “fascist” designs.

The assault on the MPA among others, who were demanding water supply for the constituency residents, was a matter of grave “shame” and introspection for the PPP, he said that “the water supply schemes in Lyari were plundered by the PPP affiliates.”

He demanded of the Rangers to arrest, instead of protecting those responsible for the attack.

Engr Naeem said that Syed Abdul Rasheed was targeted because he fought the case of Karachi in general and Lyari in particular.

The PPP leadership should have known that the people of Lyari and the JI are shoulder to shoulder for the rights of the residents.

