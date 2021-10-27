ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
Sri Lankan shares mark record close as financial, material stocks rise

  • The CSE All-Share index closed 0.2% higher at 10,146.9 points, a record close. It hit an all-time high of 10,184.67 earlier in the session
Reuters 27 Oct 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended at a record close on Wednesday, extending wins for the eighth consecutive session on the back of gains among financial and material stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.2% higher at 10,146.9 points, a record close. It hit an all-time high of 10,184.67 earlier in the session.

Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc was the top boost to the index, rising 2.9%. Expolanka Holdings Plc was the top drag, falling 1.8%.

The equity market's turnover was 5.08 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 194.5 million shares from 272.3 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 303.7 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 556 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 537,761, while the COVID-19 death toll reached 13,654, according to data from the country's health bureau.

