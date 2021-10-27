ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
Oct 27, 2021
Business & Finance

Zameen.com launches high-rise project ‘Amanah Noor Residence’, becomes sales/marketing partner

Sponsored Content 27 Oct 2021

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise, recently launched Amanah Noor Residence in Lahore and has signed up as the high-rise’s exclusive marketing and sales partner.

To this effect, a contract signing ceremony was held in Lahore that was attended by Zameen.com's Senior Director Project Sales (Lahore) Laeeq Ahmed Chaudhry, Director Acquisition and Joint Venture Adil Kamal, Director Project Sales Basil Hafeez, Director Project Sales Ali Rehan, Mohsin Gulzar, Jawad Wyne, and the owner of Amana-Noor Residency Abid Butt, among other stakeholders.

The ground-plus-11-floor residential complex will be located in Wapda Town and will include four retail stores, and residential apartments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the developer has already delivered multiple successful real estate ventures including Amanah Mall (Model Town, Link Road), Amanah Mall (Gujranwala) and Dubai Marina.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Director Project Sales (Lahore) Laeeq Ahmed Chaudhry said that the continuous population growth in Lahore is causing scarcity of useable land for horizontal expansion, thus it is the responsible choice to shift focus to vertical growth. He further stated that the Amanah Noor Residence will include some of the most contemporary and high-end residential amenities and that its location in one of the city's key sites will ensure its success in the market.

Amanah Noor Residence’s Owner Abid Butt expressed his pleasure in working with renowned Zameen.com and said that he is satisfied with the service delivery of Pakistan’s premium real estate enterprise.

He also stated that his development objective is to accommodate the growing needs of the city and offer sought-after amenties to the urbanities in Lahore. Butt said that his mixed-use project stands to offer considerable benefit to the local real estate market.

