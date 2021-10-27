ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 128 (2.76%)
BR30 20,678 Increased By ▲ 383.22 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,897 Increased By ▲ 592.73 (1.31%)
KSE30 17,955 Increased By ▲ 246.86 (1.39%)
Oct 27, 2021
Markets

Santander's Q3 net profit rises 24% y/y on US and UK markets

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

MADRID: Spain's Santander on Wednesday said its net profit in the third quarter rose 24% against the same period of last year thanks to lower loan loss provisions and a solid performance in its markets in the United States and Britain.

The euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value reported a net profit of 2.17 billion euros ($2.53 billion), more than the 1.97 billion euros forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

"Our performance in the US and the U.K. were particularly strong, underscoring the effectiveness of our strategy in these important markets," Santander Executive Chairman Ana Botin said in a statement.

The lender also managed to improve its core tier-1 fully loaded capital ratio, the strictest measures of solvency, to 11.85% from 11.7% in June boosted by the cut in the dividend pay-out accrual to 40% from 50%.

