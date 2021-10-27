ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 128 (2.76%)
BR30 20,678 Increased By ▲ 383.22 (1.89%)
KSE100 46,012 Increased By ▲ 707.78 (1.56%)
KSE30 18,012 Increased By ▲ 303.46 (1.71%)
Deutsche Bank posts better-than-expected Q3 net profit

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Wednesday despite a decline in investment banking revenue.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 194 million euros ($225.78 million).

That compares with profit of 182 million euros a year earlier, and it is better than analyst expectations for profit of 135 million euros.

It was the fifth consecutive quarter of profit, the bank's longest streak in the black since 2012.

The profit, while a fraction of that of major US competitors, is a victory for Chief Executive Office Christian Sewing, who in 2019 embarked on a 9 billion euro overhaul to return the bank to profit after billions in losses over the past decade and a series of regulatory failings.

"We are focused on driving efficiencies while maintaining strong controls, and we are confident of achieving Deutsche Bank''s 2022 targets," Sewing said.

Deutsche Bank

