ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By ▲ 139.06 (2.99%)
BR30 20,699 Increased By ▲ 403.98 (1.99%)
KSE100 45,815 Increased By ▲ 511.25 (1.13%)
KSE30 17,925 Increased By ▲ 216.49 (1.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest $83.03, bearish divergences on RSI

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $83.03 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into $81.12-$82.18 range.

A five-wave cycle from $74.96 may have ended. The wave 4 completed around $81.12. Over the next few days, oil may fall towards this level.

From a longer perspective, the five-wave cycle makes the final part of a trend from the Sept. 1 low of $67.12. This trend could have reversed as well.

The bounce triggered by the support at $83.03 seems to have ended around a resistance at $84.94, a break above which may lead to a gain into $85.66-$86.64 range.

Such a break looks highly unlikely, due to the multiple bearish divergences on the hourly RSI. The divergence also appeared on the daily chart.

Two hanging men plus a shooting star strongly suggest the exhaustion of the uptrend.

The 200% projection level of $85.14 may serve as a limit to any further gain.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

oil us

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may retest $83.03, bearish divergences on RSI

Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

Finance for low-income segments: PBA announces strategic partnership with consortium

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KE allowed paisa 69 raise in July tariff

KSA announces massive financial support: Fawad

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Nawaz's 'secret' meetings?: PML-N won't be a party to any deal, says Khaqan

Wall Street in Riyadh sees lingering inflation, oil hitting $100

Read more stories