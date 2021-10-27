ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By ▲ 139.06 (2.99%)
BR30 20,699 Increased By ▲ 403.98 (1.99%)
KSE100 45,815 Increased By ▲ 511.25 (1.13%)
KSE30 17,925 Increased By ▲ 216.49 (1.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil still targets $83.76-$84.53 range, market unusually calm

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil still targets $83.76-$84.53 range, as it is topping around a resistance at $86.74 per barrel.

The resistance is identified as the Oct. 3, 2018 high.

It is strengthened by another one at $87, the 261.8% projection level of an uptrend from $73.26.

The bearish divergence on the hourly RSI reveals a dissipation of bullish momentum. Oil has a slim chance of breaking above these resistances and rising further.

The pattern from the Oct. 18 high of $86.04 looks like an expanding wedge, which often appears at the end of an uptrend.

A break above $87 could lead to a gain into $87.77-$89.01 range.

The bearish divergence also appeared on the daily RSI. After the steep rise from the Sept. 10 low of $70.94, oil is prone to a decent correction.

Market appeared unusually calm on Tuesday. The low volatility generally is regarded as a typical signal of a sentiment reversal.

oil is struggling around a resistance zone of $85.17-$86.74.

A former target range of $89.63-$92.69 has to be temporarily aborted, due to a bearish divergence on the daily RSI and a dissipation of the bullish momentum.

It is increasingly possible that a decent correction would occur around $86.74, which has been absent on the steep rise from the Sept. 10 low of $70.94.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil still targets $83.76-$84.53 range, market unusually calm

Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

Finance for low-income segments: PBA announces strategic partnership with consortium

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KE allowed paisa 69 raise in July tariff

KSA announces massive financial support: Fawad

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Nawaz's 'secret' meetings?: PML-N won't be a party to any deal, says Khaqan

Wall Street in Riyadh sees lingering inflation, oil hitting $100

Read more stories