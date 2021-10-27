Qureshi meets Iranian FM ahead of Afghan talks

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would represent Pakistan in the second meeting of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan being held in Tehran today (Wednesday) to discuss the situation in the war-ravaged country and collectively deal with the challenges.

The foreign minister who was in Riyadh, accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan in his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Tuesday left for Tehran, where he would deliver a statement during the meeting, sharing Pakistan's perspective on the latest developments. The foreign ministers of China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will be participating in the meeting.

At Pakistan's initiative, the first meeting of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan was held on 8th September 2021. The meeting concluded with a joint statement, reflecting neighbouring countries' approach to Afghanistan.

"Pakistan believes that the neighbours have a direct stake in the peace, stability and prosperity of Afghanistan. It is; therefore, important to remain engaged with a view to evolving a coordinated regional approach," said a statement of the Foreign Office.

It added that Pakistan will continue to support the international community's efforts to promote the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, connected, and prosperous Afghanistan.

The foreign minister is visiting Tehran on the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Amir Abdullahian. According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Qureshi met his Iranian counterpart Dr Abdullahian, Tuesday, over a working luncheon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi, and other senior officials accompanied the foreign minister. It stated that the two foreign ministers had extensive discussions on matters of mutual interest.

Recalling Pakistan's initiative to evolve regional approach on Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi remarked that his visit of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran led to the first meeting of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, which was held virtually on 8 September 2021.

He highlighted importance of close coordination between the two countries, adding that joint efforts would achieve shared objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Sharing his perspective on Afghanistan following his visit to Kabul on 21 October 2021, the foreign minister highlighted the urgent need to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to stabilise economic situation.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to extend support to Afghan brethren by facilitating trade and movement across border. In the bilateral context, the foreign minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to enhance bilateral relations in all areas, adding that Pakistan considered Iran a close neighbour and an important country.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated Iran's steadfast support on Kashmir issue, especially, at the highest level. Dr Amir Abdullahian thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for accepting the invitation to participate in the second meeting of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, to be held on 27 October 2021 and reaffirmed importance of close coordination on Afghanistan.

He expressed hope for the success of joint efforts to help Afghanistan on its path to peace and prosperity. He reiterated Iran's full commitment to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields. During his visit to Tehran, Foreign Minister Qureshi will interact with Iran's leadership. He will also meet his counterparts from Central Asian Republics participating in the meeting. Earlier upon his arrival in Tehran, the foreign minister and his delegation was received by the Iranian foreign minister.

