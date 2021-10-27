KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 145,709 tonnes of cargo comprising 104,194 tonnes of import cargo and 41,515 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Tuesday. The total import cargo of 104,194 comprised of 29,743 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,780 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 15,199 tonnes of DAP, 8,891 tonnes of Iron Ore, 2,465 tonnes of Palm Kernel Expeller, 4,284 tonnes of Sugar, 7,674 tonnes of Wheat and 31,158 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 41,515 tonnes comprised of 36,918 tonnes of containerized cargo, 12 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,585 tonnes of Clinkers. Nearly, 5774 containers comprising of 2391 containers import and 3383 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 719 of 20's and 666 of 40's loaded while 82 of 20's and 129 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 792 of 20's and 850 of 40's loaded containers while 411 of 20's and 510 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 05 ships namely, Buxhansa, Rita, Kota Naked, Union Victory and Yasa Pembe have berthed at Karachi Port. About 06 ships namel, Thorseind, Ns Dalian, Rita, Buxhansa, Ds Ocean and Uranus J have sailed out from Karachi Port. Approximately, 06 cargos namely Bow Clipper, GSP Perfect, TS Mumbai, YM Express, Osaka and MOL Genesis were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 13 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Marib Spirit, MSC Kumsal and Torm Sara left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Seago Istanbul, FP MC-30 and Sky Fall are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 210,748 tonnes, comprising 150,954 tonnes imports cargo and 59,794 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,666 Containers (2,230 TEUs Imports and 3,436 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021