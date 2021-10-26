Markets
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises
26 Oct 2021
Australian shares are poised to edge up on Tuesday, likely helped by gains in local miners and energy stocks on the back of upbeat commodity prices, and along with a positive Wall Street finish overnight.
The local share price index futures rose about 0.2%, a 3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% at close of session on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 13129.3 points in early trade.
