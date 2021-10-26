ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,474 Decreased By ▼ -69.57 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,806 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-0.03%)
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Reuters 26 Oct 2021

Australian shares are poised to edge up on Tuesday, likely helped by gains in local miners and energy stocks on the back of upbeat commodity prices, and along with a positive Wall Street finish overnight.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.2%, a 3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% at close of session on Monday.

Mining, energy stocks push Australian shares higher

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 13129.3 points in early trade.

Australian shares

