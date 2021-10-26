State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Monday (October 25, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 173.9491 Pound Sterling 240.1193 Euro 202.3898 Japanese Yen 1.5264 ===========================

