ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Volvo Cars sets listing price at low end of range, scales back offering

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

STOCKHOLM: Geely-owned Volvo Cars set a fixed price of 53 crowns ($6.2) per share for its planned listing on Monday - the low end of its previously announced range - and said it would scale back the size of the initial public offering (IPO).

Automaker Volvo, owned by Chinese Geely Holding, had previously said the shares would be priced within a range of 53 to 68 crowns per share.

The Gothenburg-based carmaker said on Monday it was planning to raise around 20 billion Swedish crowns ($2.33 billion) in the IPO, down from the 25 billion it had previously aimed for.

It added that Geely Sweden Holdings AB would not exercise an upsize option, while the amended offering would result in a free float of between 16.0% and 17.9%.

"The Board of Directors of Volvo Cars has today resolved to set a fixed price of SEK 53 per share (within the previously communicated price range) and to reduce the size of the new issue of common shares of class B in the offering to raise gross proceeds of approximately SEK 20 billion," Volvo Cars said in a statement.

Volvo said the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm was expected on Oct. 29, one day later than it had previously announced.

Volvo Cars

Comments

1000 characters

Volvo Cars sets listing price at low end of range, scales back offering

SC summons Sindh CM, orders removal of all encroachments in Karachi

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths in nearly a year

Sloganeering against army officials not acceptable: Shehbaz

China will uphold world peace, Xi says

Govt to receive Rs60bn GDS from private plants

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower in a week

India's Mohammed Shami 'horribly abused' online after defeat to Pakistan

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

'Children are going to die', UN agency warns as Afghanistan verges on collapse

Read more stories