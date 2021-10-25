ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Copper prices advance as low inventories lend support

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

Copper prices rose on Monday as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dwindled to their lowest levels since 2009, supporting buyer sentiment and fuelling concerns over global supply shortage.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.9% at $9,888 a tonne, as of 0330 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 72,250 yuan ($461,248.72) a tonne.

ShFE copper stockpiles fell to 39,839 tonnes, the lowest since June 2009, while LME inventories of the metal were last at 161,550 tonnes, a level unseen since June 22.

Money managers boosted their net long positions in COMEX copper contracts to 54,030 contracts, the highest since May 11.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • LME cash nickel was at a premium of $118 a tonne over the three-month contract, its highest since October 2019, indicating tightening nearby supplies as on-warrant stocks dropped to 75,954 tonnes, the lowest since December 2019.

  • The premium of LME cash zinc over the three-month contract was $51 a tonne, also suggesting shortage of readily available stocks, as on-warrant zinc inventories fell to 143,575 tonnes, the lowest since July 2020.

  • LME aluminium rose 2.1% to $2,929.50 a tonne, nickel advanced 1.4% to $20,015 a tonne, zinc climbed 1% to $3,483 a tonne, while zinc fell 0.4% to $2,412.50 a tonne.

  • ShFE aluminium fell 1.3% to 21,725 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.9% to 150,120 yuan a tonne and tin rose 0.8% to 285,280 yuan a tonne.

Wheat Copper London Metal Exchange

