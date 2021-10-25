Copper prices advance as low inventories lend support

Copper prices rose on Monday as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dwindled to their lowest levels since 2009, supporting buyer sentiment and fuelling concerns over global supply shortage.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.9% at $9,888 a tonne, as of 0330 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 72,250 yuan ($461,248.72) a tonne.

ShFE copper stockpiles fell to 39,839 tonnes, the lowest since June 2009, while LME inventories of the metal were last at 161,550 tonnes, a level unseen since June 22.

Money managers boosted their net long positions in COMEX copper contracts to 54,030 contracts, the highest since May 11.

FUNDAMENTALS