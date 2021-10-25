ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Chinese firm ready to resume work on Dasu Dam

Recorder Report 25 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chinese company M/s China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) has reportedly agreed to resume work on Dasu Hydropower Project from next week in phases. China has already sought compensation of $ 38 million from Pakistan for the killed and injured Chinese engineers working on Dasu project prior to resuming work on the stalled project.

"Most of the concerns of Chinese company including security have been addressed. However, negotiation on compensation package is still under discussion to make it rational," said an official on condition of anonymity. Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) was in talks with the Chinese company to resume work on the stalled project of 4,300 MW.

Dasu Hydropower Project: China links resumption of work to payment of compensation?

On July 14, 2021, thirteen people, including nine Chinese engineers, two locals and two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) killed and over two dozen other people sustained injuries when a bus carry the team working on the project fell into a ravine after it was hit by a car laden with explosives. This correspondent sent a message to Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash for comments, he didn't respond till the filing of story.

