SBBWUP and KPITB sign MoU

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board. The objective for joining hands is to work together to ensure sustainable collaboration between academia and industry for growth of information Technology sector and innovation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana and Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, Managing Director KPIT Board signed the MoU. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for ST&IT Atif Khan and the Director ORIC and the focal person of the MoU (SBBWUP) Ms. Henna Karamat along with faculty of Computer Science Department were among the witnesses.

On this occasion the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana said that Information Technology is the need of the hour. We intend to do much and consistently we are striving hard to initiate ventures in different domains for the females of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She added that during Covid-19, the university's efforts continued and more than 2500 students were given training on startups and entrepreneurship. She also stated that the department of Computer Science of the university alone trained 250 students in different ventures. She also added that the university is also contributing to the PMs Vision by investing in youth.

While addressing the participants, Atif Khan said that there is a lack of connection between government and academia. There have been many discussions with the Vice Chancellors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where they were asked to submit projects related to Information Technology and Science & Technology. He said that SBBWU Peshawar is the first university in which the Information Technology Park will be developed through MoU. Separate space will be maintained within the university where students will be provided opportunities related to Information Technology. He further stated that we as a nation have not benefited from the era of industrialization and missed many opportunities. The only solution to grow dramatically is to work on Information Technology. We need to train people.

He said government has spared Rs 3 billion for the training of youth in different domains including training, startups and financial assistance which will be done step wise. Females are deprived in all other fields but Information Technology can bring a bright future for females of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Science and Technology part will also take universities on board and make 2-3 projects that can contribute to the wellbeing of the society and may be commercialized and may be provided to the community at subsidized rates or further may be commercialized and ORIC's of universities play a major role and make them contact government orgs.

He said we're not less than anyone but need to be polished. The universities being the hub of research must work closely with the government and provide feedback and new projects too. The government will extend full support to the university.

