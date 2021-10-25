ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian beauty startup Nykaa aims IPO at valuation of above $7bn

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

MUMBAI: Indian startup FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs beauty company Nykaa, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 1,085 rupees to 1,125 rupees per share, giving it a valuation of as much as $7.11 billion.

The company aims to raise nearly $500 million through a three-day IPO subscription starting from Oct. 28 to Nov 1. The IPO involves issuing new shares worth up to 5.25 billion Indian rupees ($70.13 million) and offering up to 43.1 million of its existing shares. The company's investors include private equity firm TPG, Fidelity and Indian film actress Alia Bhatt. Nykaa will use the IPO proceeds to set up new retail stores, fund capital spending and repay debts, according to the prospectus.

The bookrunning lead managers for the IPO include BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup, ICICI Securities and JM Financial.

Earlier this year, food-delivery firm Zomato Ltd made a stellar stock market debut. Other Indian startups to enter the market include Paytm, which is backed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc-backed, and hospitality company Oyo Hotels and ride-hailing firm Ola, which are both backed by SoftBank.

IPO Nykaa Indian beauty startup

Comments

Comments are closed.

Indian beauty startup Nykaa aims IPO at valuation of above $7bn

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

US should have pushed Ashraf Ghani harder: Khalilzad

India must stop violations of human rights: FO

Croatia eurosceptics launch campaign for euro referendum

Yellen says US is not losing control of inflation

Bollywood stars, Indian celebrities launch NFTs amid global craze

Colombia's most-wanted drug lord 'Otoniel' captured

Man shot dead in IIOJK as security tightened for minister's visit

13 killed in clash over cutting of firewood

Read more stories