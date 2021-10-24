PPP urges people to take part in anti-PTI govt protests in large numbers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the citizens should come out to participate in the protests against inflation and get rid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, the PPP leader said, “The lives of the people have become miserable due to price hike in the country. The prime minister and his cabinet are not taking serious steps to control inflation. Every segment of the society is worried due to worst economic situation of the country.”

Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Syed Hassan Murtaza, Senator Palwasha Khan, PPP Central Punjab Vice President Aslam Gil, and Chief Media Coordinator of PPP Nazir Dhoki were also present on the occasion.

PPP leader Pervez Ashraf also announced Chaudhry Aslam Gill as party’s candidate for by-election in NA-133, Lahore.

The seat had fallen vacant owing to the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore leader Pervez Malik.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the party will do its utmost to ensure that its candidate emerges victorious in the by-polls.

He claimed that when the PPP would come into power in the Centre, it would ease the burden of inflation on the people.

“The protests are the voice of the poor, the labourers, and the nation,” he said.

Middle-class of our society are being eliminated due to economic policies of the PTI government, he said.

He said that the false promises of Imran Khan with the nation are coming to haunt him.

He said, “What happened to the promises made by Imran Khan before come into power about giving one million jobs and five million homes to the people, elimination of big corruption within 90 days etc. Imran Khan used to give statements that if prices increased then people must understand that the rulers are corrupt and thieves. He said that foreigners will come to Pakistan for seeking jobs. But 2.5 million people have become jobless under the PTI government.”

“Today 22 crore people are chanting this slogan “Go Imran Go”, now you have to go. The value of the rupee is less than the Bangladeshi taka. Whenever something happens, government says what have the previous governments done? What are you doing? The price of electricity has gone up from Rs 4 to Rs 28 per unit.”

While criticising the statement of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor, Reza Baqir, the PPP leader said that he should avoid such a statement.

He said, “The government institutions are standing still in this government.”

He said that the governor SBP says that Pakistanis are benefiting from the rising dollar.

“Why is the government making such irresponsible statements? The spokesmen and advisers used vulgar words against a woman journalist. They have brought abusive culture and now they have gone to extremes and are insulting media persons,” he claimed.

He said that October 23 is the death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto who fought for democracy with her husband and daughter.

We pay homage to Begum Nusrat Bhutto, he said.

He further said that at the moment, everyone is worried and the prime minister is leaving the country.

“In the current situation, the PM should have stayed in the country; this is a moment of concern for the country. The PPP is determined that we stand with the people of Pakistan. The workers are in the field, they will go to the last stage of the struggle and get rid of the present government,” he said.

He allegedly said that if the government’s money was used for the wedding of the daughter of the prime minister’s wife then it is an illegal act.

Answering a question, the PPP leader said that the rulers are not responding regarding the gifts of Toshakhana.

Replying to another question, Raja Pervez Ashraf said that PPP wants a united opposition.

“We wanted to bring a no-confidence motion but our friends did not agree. We showed them in the Senate election. Entire opposition is on the streets against the government. We have never done politics for personal interests and have never left the people alone. He said that PPP has become active in Punjab. We will activate our members. Will visit all divisional and district headquarters. The next government in Punjab will be of the PPP,” he claimed.

