KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 22, 2021).

=========================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================================== D.J.M. Sec. Air Link Comm. Ltd. 75,000 67.58 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 67.58 D.J.M. Sec. Attock Refinery 300 170.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 170.50 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. B.O.Punjab 158,000 8.69 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 158,000 8.69 HH Misbah Sec. Engro Fertilizers 1,000 73.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 73.25 Darson Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 200,000 27.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 27.35 Alfa Adhi Sec. Ghani Value Glass 500 56.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 56.00 Fikree's (SMC) Hub Power 51,000 77.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,000 77.00 Alfalah Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 50,000 162.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 162.10 M. M. M. A. Khanani Meezan Bank Ltd. 10,000 137.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 137.10 Pearl Sec. Thal Limited 24,500 408.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,500 408.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities TPL Properties Ltd 2,000 42.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 42.90 SAZ Capital Worldcall Telecom 500,000 3.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 3.04 =========================================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,072,300 ===========================================================================================================

