Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
23 Oct 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 22, 2021).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
D.J.M. Sec. Air Link Comm. Ltd. 75,000 67.58
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 67.58
D.J.M. Sec. Attock Refinery 300 170.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 170.50
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. B.O.Punjab 158,000 8.69
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 158,000 8.69
HH Misbah Sec. Engro Fertilizers 1,000 73.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 73.25
Darson Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 200,000 27.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 27.35
Alfa Adhi Sec. Ghani Value Glass 500 56.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 56.00
Fikree's (SMC) Hub Power 51,000 77.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,000 77.00
Alfalah Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 50,000 162.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 162.10
M. M. M. A. Khanani Meezan Bank Ltd. 10,000 137.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 137.10
Pearl Sec. Thal Limited 24,500 408.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,500 408.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities TPL Properties Ltd 2,000 42.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 42.90
SAZ Capital Worldcall Telecom 500,000 3.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 3.04
Total Turnover 1,072,300
