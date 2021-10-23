ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 23 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (October 22, 2021).

===========================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================================
Member                                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec.                                 Air Link Comm. Ltd.                      75,000           67.58
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 75,000           67.58
D.J.M. Sec.                                 Attock Refinery                             300          170.50
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    300          170.50
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                          B.O.Punjab                              158,000            8.69
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                158,000            8.69
HH Misbah Sec.                              Engro Fertilizers                         1,000           73.25
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,000           73.25
Darson Sec.                                 Fauji Foods Limited                     200,000           27.35
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                200,000           27.35
Alfa Adhi Sec.                              Ghani Value Glass                           500           56.00
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500           56.00
Fikree's (SMC)                              Hub Power                                51,000           77.00
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 51,000           77.00
Alfalah Sec.                                MCB Bank Ltd.                            50,000          162.10
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 50,000          162.10
M. M. M. A. Khanani                         Meezan Bank Ltd.                         10,000          137.10
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 10,000          137.10
Pearl Sec.                                  Thal Limited                             24,500          408.00
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 24,500          408.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities                      TPL Properties Ltd                        2,000           42.90
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,000           42.90
SAZ Capital                                 Worldcall Telecom                       500,000            3.04
                                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500,000            3.04
===========================================================================================================
                                            Total Turnover                        1,072,300
===========================================================================================================

