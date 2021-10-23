Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
23 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (October 22, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 173.9121
Pound Sterling 240.0857
Euro 202.3989
Japanese Yen 1.5246
===========================
