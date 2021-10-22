ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -299.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,833 Decreased By ▼ -172.76 (-0.96%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan futures plunge on Shanghai slide amid fears over China demand

Reuters 22 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures fell more than 3% on Friday, following a plunge in the Shanghai market amid fears over slowing demand in top buyer China, but the benchmark managed to book a fourth straight weekly gain.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for March delivery finished 7.6 yen, or 3.2%, lower at 230.9 yen ($2.0) per kg. But it marked 1.9% gain for the week.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery plunged 875 yuan to finish at 14,750 yuan ($2,309) per tonne.

China is suffering power shortages and weakening economic growth. Despite recent swings in coal prices, higher energy, labour and other costs are now expected to persist and be passed on to end-consumers, economists and analysts said.

Japan rubber futures rise

Rubber prices failed to get a boost from news that heavily indebted Chinese property firm China Evergrande Group had made a surprise interest payment, averting a default for now.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 7.5% from last Friday, the exchange said on Friday.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange for November delivery last traded at 175.0 US cents per kg, down 1.9%.

Japanese rubber futures Osaka Exchange's rubber rubber product

Comments

1000 characters

Japan futures plunge on Shanghai slide amid fears over China demand

PM Imran holds meetings with Punjab CM, governor

Depreciation woes: Pakistan's rupee closes at 174 against US dollar

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's father withdraws petition against indictment

Country cannot move forward without basic political reforms: Fawad

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

Pakistan look to break World Cup jinx against India

FBR serves notice to beggar

Pakistan to re-negotiate bilateral investment treaties: BOI secretary

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

Read more stories