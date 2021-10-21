Japan rubber futures rise

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Wednesday after official data showed the country’s exports rose at a higher-than-expected rate in September.

Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for March delivery finished 0.4 yen higher at 233.5 yen per kg.

Japan’s exports rose 13% last month, higher than a forecast of 11%, although it was the slowest rate in seven months in September as a surge in imports added to worries pandemic-led supply chain snags may derail a fragile economic recovery.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery rose 1.1% to end the day at 15,265 yuan per tonne.