ANL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.28%)
ASC 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.37%)
ASL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
BYCO 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.99%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.54%)
FFBL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FNEL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 16.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.19%)
GGL 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.05%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
MLCF 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.71%)
NETSOL 99.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-3.63%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
PAEL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
POWER 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.32%)
PRL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.22%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.84%)
TELE 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.73%)
TRG 124.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-4.27%)
UNITY 29.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.88%)
WTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.12%)
BR100 4,720 Decreased By ▼ -43.31 (-0.91%)
BR30 20,283 Decreased By ▼ -387.81 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,516 Decreased By ▼ -305.06 (-0.67%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -133.99 (-0.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Duran Duran drop new album 40 years after debut

Reuters 22 Oct 2021

When British pop band Duran Duran made their debut, they did not know how long they would last. But 40 years on, the new wave group are still going strong, releasing their 15th studio album, Future Past, on Friday.

“We would never have expected to be still making music together after all this time. We were just kids and we came together in punk rock,” bassist John Taylor told Reuters.

“(In) the late 70s where nobody was thinking long term, it was like, could we just play next year?”

ABBA reunite for first new album in 40 years

Formed by Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes in 1978, Duran Duran rose to fame with hits such as “Girls on Film” and “Rio”.

The band, with lead singer Simon Le Bon and drummer Roger Taylor, has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and won two Grammy Awards.

Their new song “Anniversary” celebrates the 40 years since they released their first album in 1981.

“‘Anniversary’ is a song that kind of celebrates the time that we’ve been together as a band, but it’s also open to everybody and anything anyone might want to celebrate,” Taylor said.

For their new release, the band collaborated with producers Erol Alkan and Giorgio Moroder, while Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, Japanese punk band CHAI and rapper Ivorian Doll, among others, feature in an eclectic mix of tracks.

Adele says her new album, ’30,′ is being released Nov. 19

“We set our parameters very broadly from the very beginning. Our first album had dance songs on it ... but it also had a six, seven minute instrumental with an orchestra and some darker songs,” Rhodes said.

“We always feel comfortable trying out different things in different genres musically.”

The group began work on the album in late 2018 and worked on it sporadically in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop for about 10 months.

“In some ways it was actually advantageous to have had a break because we’d never had that experience before, and we could look at it with fresh eyes and listen with fresh ears,” Rhodes said. “It’s got a whole new feel for us.”

Abdullah Siddiqui releases new single 'surface' with Talha Anjum

music album Duran Duran

Comments

1000 characters

Duran Duran drop new album 40 years after debut

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

Pak-Afghan trade, border issues discussed

FBR serves notice to beggar

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

OGDCL discovers gas reservoirs in Balochistan’s Kohlu district

Oil prices drop; Brent on track for first weekly dip in seven

Pakistan retained on FATF ‘grey list’ again

Read more stories