CM Buzdar dismisses opposition’s protest drive

LAHORE: Terming the opposition’s agitation against national interest and unjustified in the prevailing circumstances, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that it’s improper to promote national interest by spreading political uncertainty in the country.

In a statement, the CM advised the opposition to stage a protest against the corruption of its leadership. The opposition tried to score points over coronavirus and dengue and, now, it was trying to interrupt the development journey in the garb of negative politics, he added. The opposition could not befool the people through propaganda, he continued. Opposition was making a fuss for the sake of grabbing power as it has no regard for the masses, the CM maintained.

The government has a full understanding of the problems of the people and steps were being taken to overcome the price-hike, he stated and repeated that the prices of essential items will be stabilized as a result of steps taken by the government. Meanwhile, the parliamentarians and government officials have been directed to keep an eye on the prices by visiting commercial areas. The government was working to serve the masses and the steps taken by it will yield positive results, concluded the CM.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting to decide that the Punjab government will provide every sort of facility to the local bodies representatives according to the law and liaison will also be maintained with them.

The CM tasked Provincial Minister, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed to maintain contracts adding that local bodies’ institutions have been reinstated. Notification is issued and the appointment of administrators has been withdrawn. The local government act will be presented before the cabinet in a final shape; he added and stated that the government respects the court verdict. Every step was being taken in accordance with the law and constitution; he maintained and directed to provide facilities to local bodies representatives according to rules and regulations.

