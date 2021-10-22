ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM Buzdar dismisses opposition’s protest drive

Recorder Report 22 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Terming the opposition’s agitation against national interest and unjustified in the prevailing circumstances, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that it’s improper to promote national interest by spreading political uncertainty in the country.

In a statement, the CM advised the opposition to stage a protest against the corruption of its leadership. The opposition tried to score points over coronavirus and dengue and, now, it was trying to interrupt the development journey in the garb of negative politics, he added. The opposition could not befool the people through propaganda, he continued. Opposition was making a fuss for the sake of grabbing power as it has no regard for the masses, the CM maintained.

The government has a full understanding of the problems of the people and steps were being taken to overcome the price-hike, he stated and repeated that the prices of essential items will be stabilized as a result of steps taken by the government. Meanwhile, the parliamentarians and government officials have been directed to keep an eye on the prices by visiting commercial areas. The government was working to serve the masses and the steps taken by it will yield positive results, concluded the CM.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting to decide that the Punjab government will provide every sort of facility to the local bodies representatives according to the law and liaison will also be maintained with them.

The CM tasked Provincial Minister, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed to maintain contracts adding that local bodies’ institutions have been reinstated. Notification is issued and the appointment of administrators has been withdrawn. The local government act will be presented before the cabinet in a final shape; he added and stated that the government respects the court verdict. Every step was being taken in accordance with the law and constitution; he maintained and directed to provide facilities to local bodies representatives according to rules and regulations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Punjab government corruption Opposition party Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed

Comments

Comments are closed.

CM Buzdar dismisses opposition’s protest drive

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

UN sets up trust fund for ‘people’s economy’

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

Pakistan retained on FATF ‘grey list’ again

Pak-Afghan trade, border issues discussed

FBR serves notice to beggar

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

OGDCL discovers gas reservoirs in Balochistan’s Kohlu district

Read more stories